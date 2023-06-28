Delhi Airport's fourth runway will be initially used for departures only

New Delhi [India], June 28 : The fourth runway of Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) which is set to start on July 13 will be initially used for departures only, and the new runway will be called 'Runway 29 Right and 11 Left' (29R / 11L).

According to a senior official of Air Traffic Controllers (ATC) Delhi, management has issued a publication to deploy trained staff for the new runway operations.

"Airports Authority of India (AAI) is ready as ANSP (Air Navigation Service Provider) to provide trained ATC Manpower," a Delhi ATC official told ANI.

As soon as four runways start, Delhi airport will be the only airport in India to have four runways like foreign countries.

There is a three-runway system as of now in Delhi Airport which is called northerly runway and southerly runway as 27-28 north and 29 south.

"Commissioning of Runway 29R along with associated and other Taxiways and Re-Designation of Existing Taxiways at lGlA... effective from July 13, 2O23. The Runway 11V29R is not usable for landing and will only be used for departures," according to AIP.

According to Delhi ATC data, after the commissioning of the fourth runway, the flight movement will exceed 100 per hour.

"Delhi ATC is operating around 86 flights in an hour. After the commissioning of the fourth runway, the movement of flights will exceed 100 per hour," it said.

Following the above movement of flights in peak hours and the suspension of GoFirst, the number of flights movement decreased.

Once the fourth runway becomes operational, the Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) is planning to close the other two runways including the main runway due to pending maintenance work.

