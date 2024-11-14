GRAP Stage 3 in Delhi: Complete List of Restrictions to Tackle Severe Air Pollution from November 14

To combat the sever air pollution faced by Delhiites, Commision of Air Quality Managment (CAQM) has implemented GRAP 3 (Graded Response Action Plan) in Delhi NCR starting from tomorrow from 8 am. The central body said that unfavorable meteorological conditions, including dense fog.

North-Westerly winds and current conditions are primary factors in the sudden spike in AQI levels in Delhi.

The GRAP includes targeted actions to address worsening air quality in Delhi and the NCR. It is activated when the AQI falls into the 'severe' category, imposing additional restrictions on pollution-related activities beyond those set in GRAP 1 and 2

Here are the key restrictions under Stage 3:

Halt on Construction and Demolition: All construction and demolition activities will be completely stopped, along with non-essential mining operations to reduce dust and emissions.

Interstate Bus Restrictions: Buses that do not meet certain environmental standards (electric, CNG-powered, or BS-VI diesel compliant) will be restricted from operating.

Virtual Learning for Primary Schools: Due to rising pollution levels, all primary schools in Delhi will shift to online classes. The decision is intended to safeguard children from the harmful effects of air pollution.

Water Sprinkling: Authorities will carry out water sprinkling operations on roadways to mitigate dust levels.

Ban on Older Vehicles: Vehicles that do not meet the latest emission norms—petrol vehicles with BS-III standards and diesel vehicles with BS-IV standards—are banned from operating in Delhi and surrounding areas like Gurugram, Ghaziabad, Faridabad, and Gautam Budh Nagar.

In addition, Delhi Metro has announced the addition of 20 extra trips on weekdays starting tomorrow, to ease travel as part of efforts to reduce road congestion.

Despite these measures, Delhi's Environment Minister Gopal Rai stated that GRAP Stage 3 restrictions were initially expected to be imposed but were delayed due to expected improvements in air quality. He cited two factors for the recent deterioration in air quality: snowfall in the mountains, which resulted in a drop in temperature and formation of fog, and low wind speeds. However, the wind speed is expected to pick up, improving air quality in the coming days. The government is monitoring the situation closely and will implement further measures if necessary.

This is part of the ongoing effort to tackle Delhi's air pollution crisis, particularly during the winter months when pollution levels are typically at their highest.