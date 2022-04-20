Delhi announces wearing of mask compulsory, imposes Rs 500 fine for violators

In the wake of the rising COVID-19 cases in the state, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority has decided to make wearing of face masks compulsory in the state. Rs 500 fine will be imposed for those who fail to cover their face with masks. The penalty for not wearing the mask in the public comes back amid deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia's assurance on Tuesday that the government was not planning to bring back the penalty.

Officials said the Delhi Disaster Management Authority, in its meeting, also decided not to shut schools, but chose to come up with a a separate Standard Operating Procedure in consultation with experts. The government is expected to issue an official order regarding the mandatory use of masks soon. Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain had said on Monday that the Covid situation was not alarming in Delhi although cases were rising. The number of hospitalisations were low and the government was keeping watch on the situation, he had said.

