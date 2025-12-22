Delhi AQI: 10,000 PUCCs Fail; Environment Minister Says Polluting Industries to Be Sealed, WFH Flouters Warned

Delhi’s air quality has remained poor for quite a long time now. The Air Quality Index (AQI) was in the ‘very poor’ category with a reading of 366, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), on December 22. Seven air quality monitoring stations recorded ‘severe’ AQI, with Narela logging the highest reading at 418. As Delhi woke up to a thick smog on Monday, Delhi Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa stated that strict measures would be taken against polluting industries and work-from-home flouters. Sirsa said strict action would also be taken against private offices that fail to comply with GRAP-4 guidelines, indicating that enforcement would extend beyond industrial units. He stated that proceedings would be initiated against offices found flouting the norms.

Addressing the Media at a press briefing, Sirsa said, "Since yesterday, Delhi has been affected by western disturbances, and due to that, the weather is still not good in Delhi. We have got good results after the bans. 212,332 PUCCs have been done since the 16th. 10,000 PUCCs have failed." He further warned unauthorised industries of consequences if they failed to follow all the norms. Sirsa said, "We will seal polluting industries. We will start sealing from today. No second chance will be given.” He also warned private companies that are not following the Work From Home norms.

Delhi: Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa says, "I want to inform you that from today, an extensive drive is being carried out across Delhi. All polluting factories that we have identified will face strict action and their properties will be sealed..." pic.twitter.com/jZrsonHZxr — IANS (@ians_india) December 22, 2025

He said, “Action will be initiated against anyone found violating the order. All deputy commissioners, in coordination with the DPCC, will begin sealing unauthorised and illegal industries. Strict action will be taken regardless of whether the units are polluting or non-polluting.”

Speaking about the city’s air quality, he said that the AQI will improve in the next two days, and water is being sprinkled on the roads of Delhi.

Emphasising environmental measures, he said the government is focused on restoring several water bodies that have disappeared over the years. He added that encroachments would be cleared to facilitate their revival, noting that rejuvenated water bodies would play a key role in tackling pollution.

Addressing vehicular pollution, the minister noted a sharp rise in inspections, revealing that 2,12,332 Pollution Under Control certificates have been issued since December 16, reflecting intensified monitoring across the city. He further emphasised that waste management remains a critical part of pollution control efforts, adding that large quantities of solid waste are being removed in metric tonnes from garbage dumps across the national capital.

Sirsa also launched an attack on the AAP government, alleging irregularities in the management of city-related matters. He claimed there was a scam linked to the Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) system and said the matter would be investigated.