Delhi Assembly Election 2025: Arvind Kejriwal Accuses BJP of Sabotaging Public Welfare Schemes Amid Election Battle (Watch Video)

In a scathing attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) National Convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal alleged that the BJP is resorting to disruptive tactics to derail his party's welfare schemes aimed at benefiting women and senior citizens. Speaking about the ongoing political tussle, Kejriwal highlighted the massive public response to the Mahila Samman Yojana and Sanjeevani Yojana, which he promised to implement if AAP wins the elections.

Kejriwal stated, “I had said that after winning the election, we will give ₹2,100 to women and provide free treatment to the elderly above 60 years of age. Both these schemes were so beneficial for the public that lakhs of people registered for them already. This made the BJP nervous.”

Kejriwal accused the BJP of attempting to sabotage AAP’s public outreach by sending “goons” to disrupt registration camps for these welfare schemes and using the police to uproot them. He also alleged that the BJP has initiated a “fake investigation” to hinder the programs, which he dismissed as baseless. “What will be investigated? We had made an election announcement that if we win, we will implement it,” he questioned.

The AAP chief claimed that the BJP’s actions reveal their opposition to key welfare initiatives, including free travel for women in buses, subsidized electricity and water, mohalla clinics, and free education. Kejriwal argued that the BJP’s strategy for the election is not to introduce reforms but to halt AAP’s successful programs. “Today, they have told [the public] that if you vote for them, they will not implement the Mahila Samman Yojana and Sanjeevani Yojana. They will stop free travel for women in buses, they will stop your free electricity, free water, mohalla clinics, free treatment, and free education,” he remarked.

#WATCH | AAP National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal, says "...I had said that after winning the election, we will give Rs 2,100 to women and free treatment to the elderly above 60 years of age. Both these schemes were so beneficial for the public that lakhs of people registered for… pic.twitter.com/dmjhQHeKNu — ANI (@ANI) December 28, 2024

Kejriwal expressed confidence in the public’s support for AAP’s initiatives, pointing to the overwhelming registrations for the Mahila Samman Yojana and Sanjeevani Yojana as evidence of their popularity. He claimed that BJP’s actions have only strengthened AAP’s position, with many BJP leaders themselves acknowledging the party’s dwindling chances in the upcoming election.

As the election battle heats up, AAP continues to emphasize its commitment to public welfare, positioning itself as a champion of accessible and equitable governance. Whether this strategy will translate into electoral success remains to be seen, but Kejriwal’s statements underscore the high stakes in the political contest between AAP and BJP.