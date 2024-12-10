Delhi Assembly Election 2025: Arvind Kejriwal Announces Rs 10 Lakh Life Insurance, Rs 5 Lakh Accident Insurance for Auto Drivers

Former Delhi Chief Minister and AAP National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal has made a big announcement for auto drivers during his campaign for the upcoming Assembly elections in Delhi, which are likely to take place in February next year.

Kejriwal visited the residence of an auto driver in the Kondali area of the National Capital on Tuesday. During his campaigning, Kejriwal announced insurance for auto drivers up to Rs 10 lakh. " I am announcing 5 things for auto drivers today that will be implemented when we come to power in Delhi again in February. We will give Rs 10 lakh life insurance and Rs 5 lakh accident insurance to each auto driver. The government will give fees for competitive exam studies of children of auto drivers."

#WATCH | AAP National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal says, " I am announcing 5 things for auto drivers today which will be implemented when we come to power in Delhi again in February. First, we will give Rs one lakh on the wedding of the daughter of an auto-driver. Rs 2500 each will… pic.twitter.com/oIdZtEF8Df — ANI (@ANI) December 10, 2024

AAP leader also announced a help of Rs 1 lakh for the marriage of an auto driver's daughter. He said that Rs 2500 will be given twice a year for the uniform of auto drivers. Also, the Delhi government will bear the cost of coaching of the children of auto drivers. "First, we will give Rs one lakh on the wedding of the daughter of an auto-driver. Rs 2500 each will be given on Diwali and Holi to auto drivers to get their uniforms made," Kejriwal said.

Meanwhile, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has announced 31 candidates for the upcoming Delhi Assembly polls. AAP has replaced candidates in 20 out of the 31 seats, introducing new faces. Among the notable changes are former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and Assembly Deputy Speaker Rakhi Bidlan.

AAP has shifted Manish Sisodia to contest from Jangpura, while educationist Awadh Ojha has been fielded from Sisodia’s previous seat in Patparganj. The ticket for Jangpura's current MLA, Praveen Deshmukh, has been withdrawn. Similarly, Deputy Speaker Rakhi Bidlan has been moved to contest from Madipur instead of her current seat.

The ticket for Timarpur MLA Dilip Pandey, who serves as the Chief Whip of AAP in the Delhi Assembly, has also been cancelled. Surendra Pal Singh Bittu, a two-time former MLA from Timarpur and a recent inductee into AAP from BJP, has been given the ticket. This marks Bittu’s second stint with the Aam Aadmi Party.