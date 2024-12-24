Delhi Assembly Election 2025: Arvind Kejriwal Launches 24-Hour Water Supply in Rajinder Nagar

Delhi Chief Minister and AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday launched round-the-clock water supply at Pandav Nagar DDA flats in the Rajinder Nagar area. Highlighting the progress made over the last decade, Kejriwal said, "When we came to power 10 years ago, 50-60% of water was supplied by tankers, controlled by the tanker mafia. Today, 97% of Delhi receives water through pipelines."

"Today, round-the-clock clean water supply has started in Rajinder Nagar and we will extend it to the entire Delhi in the coming times," he said.

This announcement is part of a series of welfare measures rolled out by the AAP ahead of the Delhi Assembly elections. Among them is the Sanjeevani Yojana, which aims to provide free medical treatment to Delhi residents aged 60 and above. Registration for the scheme has commenced in the Jangpura assembly constituency, where AAP has fielded its former deputy chief minister, Manish Sisodia, as a candidate.

In the 2020 Assembly elections, AAP achieved a landslide victory, clinching 62 out of 70 seats, while the BJP secured just eight. With the next elections anticipated in early 2025, both parties are intensifying their efforts to win over voters.

