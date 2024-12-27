Delhi Assembly Elections 2025: AAP Intensifies Attack on Congress, Raises Unity Concerns

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has adopted an aggressive stance ahead of the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections, intensifying its criticism of both the Congress and BJP. AAP leaders allege that the unity of the INDIA Alliance is being undermined due to Congress's actions and accuse the party of joining forces with the BJP to defeat AAP in Delhi.

AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh launched a scathing attack on Congress and the BJP, accusing the two parties of working together. "Congress is helping BJP to gain an advantage in the Delhi Assembly elections. Ajay Maken [a senior Congress leader] is following BJP’s script, making statements against AAP leaders at the behest of the BJP. Yesterday, he crossed all limits by calling our leader, Arvind Kejriwal, a traitor," Sanjay Singh said.

AAP Demands Action Against Congress

Sanjay Singh further warned Congress of severe consequences if corrective measures are not taken immediately. "Congress must take action against Ajay Maken within 24 hours. If they fail to do so, we will approach other constituent parties of the INDIA Alliance and demand Congress's expulsion from the alliance," he said.

Singh also accused Congress of targeting AAP exclusively while sparing BJP leaders. "Congress has filed cases against me and Arvind Kejriwal but hasn’t filed a single case against any BJP leader. We have learned through sources that BJP is financing Congress candidates in the Delhi Assembly elections," he alleged.

Claims of BJP Funding Congress Candidates

Adding to the controversy, Delhi Chief Minister Atishi made a bold claim, stating that BJP is funding Congress candidates in the elections. She criticized both parties for what she called a conspiracy to destabilize AAP’s government in Delhi.

The Delhi Assembly elections are likely to be held in February 2025. Congress, which ruled Delhi for 15 consecutive years, has struggled in the last two elections. In the 2020 elections, AAP won 62 of the 70 seats, while BJP managed to secure just 8. Congress failed to win a single seat in that election, reflecting its diminished influence in the state.

As the election date nears, the conflict between AAP and Congress within the INDIA Alliance raises questions about the alliance's unity and the implications for Delhi’s political landscape.