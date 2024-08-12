Delhi Assembly Elections: AAP To Launch Poll Campaign With Manish Sisodia’s Padyatra on August 14

On Monday, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Sandeep Pathak announced that the party will launch its Delhi Assembly election campaign with a padyatra led by senior leader Manish Sisodia. The initiative aims to engage with voters across all 70 constituencies in Delhi.

The Delhi Assembly elections are expected to take place early next year. Following his release from Tihar Jail on Friday, former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia convened a meeting with senior AAP leaders. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's wife, Sunita, was also present at the meeting.

He said the Aam Aadmi Party is ready and the people of Delhi are also prepared to teach a lesson to the BJP so that it does not dare to employ "dirty politics" to win elections and break parties elsewhere in the country.

In the 2020 Delhi Assembly elections, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) secured 62 out of 70 seats, adding to their previous victory in 2015 when they won an impressive 67 seats. As the party prepares for the upcoming polls, AAP is focused on challenging the BJP and is optimistic about replicating its past successes. The morale of party leaders and volunteers, which had been affected by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's arrest, has been rejuvenated following the Supreme Court's decision to grant bail to Manish Sisodia last week.