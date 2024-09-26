Delhi Assembly Seating Plan Revised: CM Atishi to Occupy First Seat, Arvind Kejriwal Allotted Seat No 41

Former Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener Atishi has been allotted seat number 41 in the Delhi Assembly's new seating arrangement plan. Newly appointed CM Atishi will take the first seat in the legislative assembly. Earlier, she occupied seat number 19.

According to the India Today report, the seat numbers of other Delhi ministers, including Saurabh Bharadwaj, Kailash Gahlot, and Mukesh Ahlawat, have been changed. Vijender Gupta, the Leader of Opposition in the Delhi Assembly, has also been changed from 94 to 100.

Saurabh Bharadwaj has been allotted the second seat in the assembly. He was earlier sitting on seat number eight. Newly inducted minister in the Delhi government has been given seat number 14. Former Delhi Chief Minister Mansih Sisodia will seat on seat number 41.

This seating arrangement comes a day after Atishi took oath as the new Chief Minister of Delhi. She took charge of the office on September 23. However, she refused to sit in the chair used by former Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal.

Earlier on Thursday, CM Atishi, Arvind Kejriwal, and former Deputy CM Manish Sisodia visited Delhi University's north campus to inspect the road's condition. During their visit, Kejriwal attacked the BJP. He said that the BJP wanted to derail the AAP government in the National Capital.

"I met one of their (BJP) senior leaders...I asked - what did they gain with my arrest? What he said left me stunned. He said that Delhi Government is derailed, Delhi came to a halt. His answer saddened & shocked me. Did they intend to halt Delhi by arresting me? To derail Delhi Govt? To trouble the people of Delhi? I would like to tell the people of Delhi to not worry, I am here now. All halted works will resume and their issues will be resolved...I was in action mode even when I was in jail," Kejriwal said while speaking to media.