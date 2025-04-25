Delhi Bandh: Chandani Chowk Markets Closed in Respect for Pahalgam Terror Attack (Watch Video)

In order to support govt and show solidarity against the ruthless terror attack that took place in Jammu Kashmir's Pahalgam on Tuesday April 22 afternoon The Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) fully supports the call for a Delhi bandh on April 25th. A video of all shop closed in Chandani Chowk area, which is one of the busiest areas of capital has surfaced on social media. CAIT Secretary General Praveen Khandelwal emphasized the bandh is not a protest, but a mark of respect. CAIT appealed to traders for peaceful observance and requested police assistance in maintaining order.

Separately, trader associations in Jammu and Kashmir also observed a bandh and held protest marches condemning the Pahalgam attack. Groups including the JCCI, JBA, and transporters' associations protested against Pakistan's support for terrorism. Muslim organizations similarly held demonstrations across multiple districts. A Kulgam trader, Mohammad Iqbal, stated the attack aimed to cripple Kashmir's economy, lamenting the impact on tourism and the already struggling local trade.

Was Attack an Intelligence Failure And Security Lapses: Opposition

Expressing deep shock and condemnation of the heinous terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam, the Congress Working Committee (CWC), which met on Thursday, said in its resolution that there is a need to analyse the intelligence failure and security lapses that led to the attack.

“Pahalgam is known to be a heavily guarded area, secured by a three-tier security arrangement. It is imperative that a comprehensive analysis is conducted into the intelligence failures and security lapses that enabled such an attack in a Union Territory -- an area directly under the purview of the Union Home Ministry. These questions must be raised in the larger public interest. This is the only way justice can truly be seen to be served for the families whose lives have been so brutally devastated,” the CWC in its resolution said.