Delhi Bar Association suspends membership of 10 advocates including Manish Sharma

New Delhi [India], July 6 : Delhi Bar Association (DBA) after an emergency meeting suspended the membership of ten advocates including Manish Sharma on Wednesday.

An emergent meeting of DBA was called after the firing incident in Tis Hazari court on Wednesday. The Bar Council of Delhi has also suspended the licence of Manish Sharma. An FIR has also been registered by Delhi Police.

A resolution was passed in the meeting of DBA and a letter thereafter was issued by the Bar. The executive committee condemned the incident.

The letter said that the Executive Committee of Delhi Bar Association in an emergent meeting held on July 5 unanimously condemned the unprecedented incident of firing by Manish Sharma, Advocate accompanied by Ravish Dedha, Aman Singh, Shiv Ram Pandey, Ankit Tyagi, Jitesh Khari, Amulya Sharma, Kapil Yadav, Vishwajit Shokeen, Sharad Dixit, (Advocates) and Shibu, Mayank Nagar (Non-Advocates) along with other outsider friends.

It is unanimously resolved that stern action be taken against the aforesaid lawyers and their accompanying non-lawyers/outsider friends, who by their anti-social and criminal activities have assaulted the dignity and reputation of Bar, the letter read.

Accordingly, the Delhi Bar Association resolved to suspend their membership with immediate effect for their anti-bar, criminal and anti-social acts. That after the identification of other members who have not been named aforesaid will also be suspended and strong action be taken against them, the letter mentioned.

Earlier, advocate Nitin Ahlawat, president, of DBA had said that strict action will be taken against the lawyers involved in the incident.

An FIR has already been registered in this matter, Ahlawat said.

