Delhi becomes covid hotspot as it reports maximum cases

Covid cases have once again started to rise all over the world. India has also started to witness a jump in the daily covid cases. In the last 24 hours, 1,247 new corona cases were reported. The cases in Delhi have once again raised concerns. In one day, 501 new patients of Covid-19 have been found in the capital. This is about 40 percent of the total new cases. Apart from the number of patients in Delhi, the infection rate in Delhi is also a cause for concern. The corona infection rate in Delhi reached 7.72 per cent on Monday. On Sunday, the figure was 4.21 per cent. At present, 211 patients are undergoing treatment in Delhi. After Delhi, Haryana has been reporting covid cases. On Monday, 234 new patients were found here and 148 patients have recovered from the disease. 86 patients are being treated here.

If Delhi and Haryana are combined, the proportion of new cases is around 59 per cent. With the discovery of 501 new cases of Covid-19 in Delhi, the total number of infected people here has risen to 18,69,051. At the same time, 26,160 patients have died so far.

Students from several schools in Delhi-NCR have tested positive. The schools that were started now are being closed due to the infection of students and online classes have been started.

Experts say there is no reason to worry. Some mild symptoms are seen in children. Babies are recovering fast. The director of AIIMS, Dr. According to Randeep Guleria, parents need not panic. Because according to the data, even if children get infected, they show very few symptoms and they recover quickly. Children who are eligible to be vaccinated should be vaccinated.