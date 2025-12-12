Delhi: Bike-Born Assailants Shot 50-Year-Old Man in Balbir Nagar

A 50-year-old man was shot in Delhi's Balir Nagar on Thursday night, December 11. The incident occurred in Gali number 13 under the Shahdara police station area in Delhi. At the time of the incident, the victim was travelling on a bike when bike-born assailants allegedly opened fire at Balbir, resulting in serious bullet wounds.

The victim, identified as Yogendra Rathore, was shifted to the hospital for treatment and is in stable condition, said a police official. DCP Shahdara Prashant Gautam reached the spot to investigate. The incident occurred at around 10.30 pm on Thursday, when he was travelling on a motorcycle with his worker.

Delhi: A 50-year-old man was shot three times in Gali No. 13 of Balbir Nagar under the Shahdara police station area. He was immediately taken to the hospital in a severely injured condition, where he is currently undergoing treatment. DCP Shahdara Prashant Gautam reached the spot… pic.twitter.com/sMXSeHCTU0 — IANS (@ians_india) December 12, 2025

"We received a call around 10:30 PM from a woman who reported that her husband had been shot, following which the team reached the spot," said DCP Gautam.

"The man was travelling on a motorcycle with his worker when assailants on another bike opened fire at him, hitting him with three bullets. His condition is currently stable. We have begun an investigation and whatever details emerge will be shared accordingly," he added further.