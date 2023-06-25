Delhi: Biker's rally, walkathon organised ahead of International Day Against Drug Abuse

New Delhi [India], June 25 : A biker's rally program by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) and a walkathon event was organised on the occasion of International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking.

International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking is observed on 26th June of every year.

The biker's rally was organised by the NCB. The bikers' rally was carried out at 34 locations and more than 3500 bikers participated in this pan-India rally.

In Delhi, the biker's rally was flagged off and led by Delhi Zonal Team. About 500 bikers participated in Delhi. Bikers from various parts of society and people of various professions such as private professionals and common people participated in the rally with a message of "yes to life, say no to drugs."

"Today, we are organising this bikers rally at 34 locations. About 5000 plus bikers are participating in this in pan India rally which would be flagged off by Regimental Training Centres (RTG)," NCB Deputy Director General Gyaneshwar said while speaking to ANI.

"In Delhi, it was led by the Delhi Zonal team. About 500 bikers joined. These bikers happen to be from various parts of the society. They are private professionals, common people and they want to give a message that 'say yes to life, say no to drugs'," Singh added.

A walkathon was also organised at India Gate in New Delhi on the occasion.

The world drug problem is a complex issue that affects millions of people worldwide. Many people who use drugs face stigma and discrimination, which can further harm their physical and mental health and prevent them from accessing the help they need.

The United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) recognizes the importance of taking a people-centred approach to drug policies, with a focus on human rights, compassion, and evidence-based practices.

The International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking, or World Drug Day, is marked on 26 June every year to strengthen action and cooperation in achieving a world free of drug abuse. The aim of this year's campaign is to raise awareness about the importance of treating people who use drugs with respect and empathy; providing evidence-based, voluntary services for all; offering alternatives to punishment; prioritizing prevention; and leading with compassion.

The campaign also aims to combat stigma and discrimination against people who use drugs by promoting language and attitudes that are respectful and non-judgmental.

