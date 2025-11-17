Delhi BJP chief energises workers for MCD bypolls in Naraina, Chandni Chowk

New Delhi, Nov 17 Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva on Monday encouraged party workers to gear up for the upcoming MCD by-elections and urged them to work with the motto “Our votes before lunch.”

He indicated that the upcoming by-elections are an opportunity for our workers to prepare for the main Municipal Corporation elections of 2027.

He addressed the supporters, Vistarak workers, and booth managers of the BJP candidates — Dr Chandrakanta from Naraina ward and Suman Kumar Gupta from Chandni Chowk ward — in the Delhi Municipal Corporation by-elections.

At the Naraina ward conference, Karol Bagh District President Virendra Babbar, Naraina Mandal President Anshu Tanwar, MLAs Umang Bajaj and Harish Khurana, State Vice President Vinay Rawat, Minister Sona Kumari, former MLA Subhash Sachdeva, along with all Vistarak workers and booth managers were present.

The Vistarak and Booth Managers conference of the Chandni Chowk Mandal was addressed by MP Praveen Khandelwal, District President Arvind Garg, District In-charge Rajesh Bhatia, Election Coordinator Pankaj Jain, and Mandal President Rohit Sharma.

Addressing the workers of Naraina and Chandni Chowk wards, Sachdeva said that both these wards are our traditional strongholds.

“We won Naraina even in adverse circumstances in 2022, and Chandni Chowk — after a long time — was lost by a small margin in 2022. Today, the voter regrets it, and we will win both wards again,” he said.

Sachdeva added that it is essential to ensure that every vote within our network is cast. “Our motto must be ‘Our votes before lunch.’ If we work with this resolve, a big victory is certain.”

Delhi BJP’s Organisation General Secretary Pawan Rana, along with Delhi Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa, Pradesh General Secretary Vishnu Mittal, and District President Ajay Khatana, addressed meetings with workers and senior citizens in Ashok Vihar and Shalimar Bagh wards.

MLA Satish Upadhyay, along with District President Ravinder Chaudhary, held a meeting of New Delhi District workers to depute them in the Greater Kailash ward election.

MP Kamaljeet Sehrawat and Minister Pankaj Singh addressed workers in Dhichkau Kalan ward; MLA Manoj Shokeen addressed Mundka ward; MLA Harish Khurana addressed Ashok Vihar. Mahila Morcha President Richa Pandey Mishra addressed a women’s conference in the Chandni Chowk ward.

Rana said that the upcoming by-elections are an opportunity for our workers to repeat the success achieved in the recent 2024 Lok Sabha and 2025 Assembly elections.

During the day, BJP Municipal Corporation candidates conducted door-to-door campaigning in all 12 wards where the by-election will be held on November 30 and results will be declared on December 3.

These included: Anjum Mandal from Greater Kailash; Suman Kumar Gupta from Chandni Chowk; Sunil Sharma from Chandni Mahal; Jaipal Singh Darral from Mundka; Anita Jain from Shalimar Bagh-B; Veena Asija from Ashok Vihar; Manisha Rajpal Sehrawat from Dwarka-B; Rekha Rani from Dichau Kalan; Dr Chandrakala Shivani from Naraina; Shubhrajeet Gautam from Sangam Vihar-A; Rohini Raj from Dakshinpuri; and Sarla Chaudhary from Vinod Nagar.

All of them conducted door-to-door campaigning with their respective Mandal Presidents and BJP workers.

