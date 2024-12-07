Delhi BJP flags off 14 video vans to collect manifesto suggestions

New Delhi, Dec 7 Baijayant Panda, election in-charge of Delhi BJP, on Saturday flagged off 14 Sankalp Patra (pledge letter) vans for all 14 organisational districts from the state office in Delhi.

All the vans flagged off from the Delhi BJP office will travel across the city and collect public suggestions in boxes placed in these vans.

Based on these suggestions, the BJP will prepare its Sankalp Patra for the upcoming 2025 Assembly elections, said Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva.

Panda said, “Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the nation has been steadily progressing and has become the fifth-largest economy in the world. The kind of respect India and its citizens are receiving worldwide was unimaginable 10 years ago.”

He added that the corruption and inactivity of the Arvind Kejriwal government over the past 10 years have left Delhi in a miserable state. He emphasised that if the BJP comes to power, it will improve Delhi.

Panda stated, “These suggestion vans will travel across various parts of Delhi, and based on the public’s suggestions, we will draft our Sankalp Patra. Furthermore, we derived our slogan, ‘Now We Won’t Tolerate, We Will Change,’ from the people’s suggestions. This slogan will serve as our tagline for the election campaign.”

On the occasion, national general secretary Dushyant Gautam, Union Minister Harsh Malhotra, MPs Manoj Tiwari, Ramveer Singh Bidhuri, Kamaljeet Sahrawat, Yogendra Chandolia, Bansuri Swaraj, Praveen Khandelwal, Leader of the Opposition Vijender Gupta, Sardar Manjinder Singh Sirsa, former Union Minister Harsh Vardhan and Meenakshi Lekhi, Satish Upadhyay, Ajay Mahavar, Mohan Singh Bisht, Raja Iqbal Singh, and others were also present.

Dr Alka Gurjar, co-in-charge of Delhi, said, “Delhi residents are upset because the promises made by Kejriwal when he came to power were never fulfilled.”

“When the Delhi BJP President took a dip in the Yamuna, he fell ill for three days, despite Kejriwal’s claims of cleaning the Yamuna. Our slogan, ‘Now We Won’t Tolerate, We Will Change,’ is against the Kejriwal government, especially considering its supply of contaminated water through taps.”

Sachdeva said that the people of Delhi have felt cheated over the last 10 years.

“Today, if you open the taps in Delhi, you will find dirty water, dilapidated roads, and heaps of garbage in every corner. Therefore, the people of Delhi now want change. I appeal to all the residents of Delhi to join the BJP’s suggestion process and contribute to building the Delhi of their dreams,” he said

National General Secretary Dushyant Gautam said that the BJP has double-engine governments in many states across the country, and the people there have realised that the India envisioned by freedom fighters is now coming true.

The convenor of the Sankalp Committee and MP Ramveer Singh Bidhuri stated that a comprehensive Sankalp Patra (resolution document) will be prepared by the committee. He also assured that BJP’s victory is certain in the upcoming Assembly elections, and thus the people of Delhi will soon see the Delhi of their dreams.

