Delhi BJP releases 'chargesheet' against Kejriwal, AAP govt

New Delhi, Dec 23 The Delhi BJP on Monday released a political "chargesheet" against AAP National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal and his party, enlisting alleged failures of the Delhi government over the last 10 years and instances of corruption involving ministers.

Releasing the "chargesheet" or "Aarop Patra" ahead of Assembly elections, former Union Minister Anurag Thakur said, "About Rs 52 crore of public money was wasted on Kejriwal's luxurious Sheeshmahal (official residence). The AAP promised to clean Yamuna by 2025, but it turned into a toxic sewer filled with poisonous foam."

He said that during the 10 years of "misgovernance," Delhi turned into a "corruption capital."

"Eight AAP ministers, 15 legislators and an MP have been jailed in these years," he said, pointing to the liquor policy scam and slamming Kejriwal's promise of ridding the city of corruption.

The BJP MP also targeted the AAP government for ignoring women's safety, alleging that it failed to utilise the Nirbhaya Fund or build promised fast-track courts.

Kejriwal's promises of fighting pollution, improving the quality of education and ending the tanker mafia have not been fulfilled in 10 years, said Thakur.

"The AQI once crossed 1,200, and even today it is over 500," he said, adding that Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva, who took a dip in the Yamuna, would be able to give a first-hand account of how polluted the river was despite tall claims by the AAP government.

"Delhi's air pollution equals smoking 50 cigarettes a day. AAP failed to take action. The city is now home to the world's tallest garbage mountain due to the AAP government's mismanagement," he said.

The BJP "chargesheet" also alleged that fake medicines distributed in Mohalla Clinics claimed lives, exposing AAP's "world-class health model." Thakur alleged that Rs 1,125 crore were wasted on incomplete ICU hospitals.

Delhi's youth were betrayed by the AAP government as 29 Pratibha schools were shut under it, depriving students of quality education, he said.

Referring to the tanker mafia, Thakur said Rs 28,400 crore was allocated to the Delhi Jal Board, yet residents rely on tankers for water.

While the AAP promised free water, it has supplied only dirty, toxic water, risking public health, he said.

The former Union Minister said the AAP government's promises of giving a "world-class drainage system" have been exposed by water-logging and monsoon deaths.

He added that the cost of water is the highest in the city.

Later, speaking to the reporters, Thakur said, "Arvind Kejriwal is the culprit behind the problems of Delhi residents. The infection of lungs in 22 lakh children is due to Delhi's pollution and dirty water, which is the result of the failures of Kejriwal's government."

"They couldn't utilise the Nirbhaya Fund, and the initiative to provide Rs 6,000 each to pregnant women was left incomplete. Now, after 10 years, they talk of distributing money. Where was Kejriwal's government all this time? Where was the respect for women?" he questioned.

Criticising the management of the national capital's finances, Thakur said, "Despite thousands of crores in Delhi's treasury, the government is under debt. They talk about good education, yet one-and-a-half lakh students in classes 9 and 11 failed. Crores are spent on advertisements, but their sports university exists only on paper, and their skill and entrepreneurship universities remain under-utilised."

He also accused the AAP government of doing disservice to the poor by denying them access to healthcare by not implementing the Central government's Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana.

