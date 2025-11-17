Delhi blast: Court sends Aamir Rashid Ali to 10-day NIA custody

New Delhi, Nov 17 The Patiala House Court on Monday sent Aamir Rashid Ali, a Kashmiri resident accused of conspiring with Dr Umar Muhammad Nabi, who carried out the November 10 terror attack near the Red Fort, to 10-day NIA custody.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) had sought 10 days’ custody of Aamir Rashid Ali, which the court approved.

On November 16, the NIA had arrested Ali, in whose name the car used in the attack was registered. He was apprehended in Delhi during a massive search operation launched by the agency after it took over the case from the Delhi Police, an official said in a statement.

According to the NIA’s investigation, the accused, a resident of Samboora in Pampore, Jammu and Kashmir, had conspired with the alleged suicide bomber, Umar Nabi, to execute the terror attack. The agency stated that Ali had travelled to Delhi to assist in purchasing the car that was later used as a vehicle-borne improvised explosive device (IED) to trigger the blast.

The NIA has forensically confirmed the identity of the deceased driver of the vehicle-borne IED as Dr Umar Nabi, a resident of Pulwama district and an Assistant Professor in the General Medicine Department at Al Falah University in Faridabad.

The anti-terror agency has also seized another vehicle belonging to Dr Nabi, which is currently being examined for evidence. So far, the NIA has examined 73 witnesses, including those injured in the November 10 blast that rocked the national capital.

Working closely with Delhi Police, Jammu and Kashmir Police, Haryana Police, Uttar Pradesh Police, and several central agencies, the NIA continues its investigation across multiple states. The agency is pursuing various leads to uncover the larger conspiracy behind the bombing and identify all individuals involved in case RC-21/2025/NIA/DLI.

Earlier, on November 15, the Delhi Police Crime Branch had intensified its investigation into Al Falah University as part of the ongoing probe into the November 10 Delhi bomb blast and filed two FIRs against the institution.

According to Delhi Police, the Crime Branch registered two separate FIRs -- one under sections related to cheating and another under provisions dealing with forgery.

