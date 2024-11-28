Delhi Blast: Explosion Near PVR in Prashant Vihar; Fire Tenders at Spot
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: November 28, 2024 12:48 PM2024-11-28T12:48:00+5:302024-11-28T12:48:06+5:30
Delhi Fire Services said a blast was reported near a PVR Cinema in Delhi's Prashant Vihar area on Thursday, November 29. The incident was reported while AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal was holding a press conference, during which he said Delhi is the most unsafe city in the world.
Delhi | "A call regarding a blast was received from the Prashant Vihar area at 11.48 AM today. Fire tenders have reached the site," says Delhi Fire Service.— ANI (@ANI) November 28, 2024
Details awaited.
According to the Delhi Fire Service Department, they received a call regarding the explosion from the Prashant Vihar area at around 11.48 am.