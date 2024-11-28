Delhi Blast: Explosion Near PVR in Prashant Vihar; Fire Tenders at Spot

Delhi Fire Services said a blast was reported near a PVR Cinema in Delhi's Prashant Vihar area on Thursday, November 29. The incident was reported while AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal was holding a press conference, during which he said Delhi is the most unsafe city in the world.

Delhi | "A call regarding a blast was received from the Prashant Vihar area at 11.48 AM today. Fire tenders have reached the site," says Delhi Fire Service.



