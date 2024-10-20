Delhi Blast: Loud Explosion Reported Outside CRPF School in Prashant Vihar Area of Rohini (Watch Video)

Chaos erupted in the Prashant Vihar area of ​​Rohini in Delhi on Sunday morning, October 20, as explosions were reported. The blast took place near the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) school fence. Immediately after receiving the information at around 7.50 am on Sunday, fire brigades were dispatched to the scene.

Visuals From Blast Site

Delhi A blast has been reported outside CRPF school in the Prashant Vihar area of ​​Rohini district. The fire department was informed about the incident at around 7:50 am, after which two fire brigades were immediately dispatched

A video shared on social media site X shows a cloud of white smoke coming out from the area between trees. It is learned that the video was shot from a certain distance.

According to Delhi Fire Services, no damage or fire has been reported to the school's wall. Search and rescue operations are underway. Rohini district DCP Amit Goyal said a bomb expert team arrived at the spot after the blast. The type and source of the explosion are currently unclear and under investigation. The DCP said only the expert team can provide details about the situation.

Delhi Police said that they received a PCR call at around 07:47 am on Sunday, in which the caller informed that a blast with a high volume took place near CRPF School Sector 14. After receiving the alert call SHO and other police personnel reached the spot, where the school wall was found damaged with a foul smell.

VIDEO | Delhi: A blast was reported near CRPF school in Prashant Vihar area of Rohini earlier today. The police investigation is underway.





The glasses of a nearby shop and a car parked near the shop were damaged. No one was injured. The crime team and Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) with bomb disposal squad were called on the spot and the area is cordoned off as of now.