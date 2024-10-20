Rajasthan Accident: 12 Killed As Passenger Bus Collides With Tempo in Dholpur

At least 12 passengers were killed after a private bus collided with a tempo near Sunipur on the National Highway 11-B in Rajasthan's Dholpur area on Sunday, October 20. The accident took place near Sunipur in the Bari Sadar police station area when a sleeper bus travelling met with an accident in the early hours on Sunday, which resulted in the deaths of 12 people, including eight children.

As per the information, the bus was coming from Barauli village after attending a wedding event. Among the deceased were five boys, three girls, two women, and one man. It is being told that the tempo riders are residents of Gumat Mohalla of Badi City. Bodies of the victims were sent for the post-mortem to Badi hospital.