Delhi blasts: This is a matter of international terrorism, we should not mix politics, says BJP

Bengaluru, Nov 12 Responding to the discussion surrounding the Delhi Red Fort blasts, Karnataka BJP has stated that this is a matter of international terrorism and one should not mix politics with it.

Speaking to the media in Bengaluru on Wednesday, the Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Council Chalavadi Narayanaswamy stated, “These acts are being carried out by countries that harbour hostility towards India. "

“All nations should come together to curb such terrorism,” he urged.

He maintained that the government had arrested several people before the bomb blast near the Red Fort in Delhi.

He said that it has now come to light that the intention of the accused was not to carry out the blast on November 10, as initially believed, instead, their plan was to trigger explosions during Republic Day celebrations in Ayodhya and other parts of the country.

“Our Intelligence agencies acted very efficiently, and therefore, all of them were arrested beforehand,” he said.

About 2,900 kgs of explosives were seized. He added, “After this, the so-called doctors’ syndicate has come to light. People are now in a situation where they don’t know which doctors to trust.”

He criticized the so-called ‘doctors’ syndicate’ as a syndicate of religious fanatics, and alleged that the crimes they commit amount to religiously fanatic terrorism.

He also referred to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s statement asking why the blast occurred just two days before the election, and said, “I too have the same doubt.”

“The Delhi bomb blast will have an impact on the Bihar elections. It will benefit the Opposition parties and harm the BJP. What kind of politics is this? Are these the words befitting a Chief Minister?” he questioned.

Meanwhile, taking to social media X, Minister for RDPR, IT and BT Priyank Kharge, sharing the earlier video of PM Narendra Modi, stated, "Nobody exposes PM Narendra Modi better than CM Modi on accountability."

For the Prime Minister, accountability appears to be a virtue reserved for others. When in Opposition, he demands it relentlessly, but when in power, he evades it completely, Kharge stated.

The PM is an escapist. He is elusive, avoids press conferences, sidesteps Parliament and deflects every responsibility with spectacles and distractions, he criticised.

