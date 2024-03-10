Delhi Borewell Accident: Man Who Fell Into 40-Foot-Deep Borewell at Delhi Jal Board Plant Dies

A 30-year-old man who had fallen into a 40-foot deep borewell at a Delhi Jal Board water treatment plant here was pulled out dead after a nearly 12-hour-long rescue operation on Sunday, March 10.



In a post on X, formerly Twitter, Water Minister Atish said, "It is with great sadness I share the news that the man who fell into the borewell has been found dead by the rescue team."

Visuals From the Site:

VIDEO | Man, who fell into 40-foot-deep borewell in Delhi's Keshopur earlier today, rescued by NDRF. pic.twitter.com/6mxel9Aahg — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) March 10, 2024

Delhi Minister Atishi Statment:

According to initial information, the deceased was a male aged around 30 years. "How he entered the borewell room, how he fell inside the borewell – this will be investigated by the police. "I thank the NDRF team who made every possible effort in the rescue operation for many hours," she said in the post.

Delhi | The body of a youth who fell into the borewell of Delhi Jal Board's sewage treatment plant was taken out at around 3 pm. He was dead. At present, efforts are being made to identify him: Delhi Police https://t.co/h9wRsdkx3a — ANI (@ANI) March 10, 2024

Around 1 am, information was received that a person fell into the borewell at the Delhi Jal Board Plant in west Delhi's Keshopur Mandi area. The rescue efforts were led by teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and the Delhi Fire Services (DFS).