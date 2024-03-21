Delhi Building Collapse: 2 Dead After Two-Storey Structure Collapses in National Capital

Two persons were killed and at one was critically injured after an two-storey building collapsed in Kabir Nagar, Delhi on the weee hours of Wednesday. Till reports last received, more people were likely to have remained trapped under the debris of the collapsed structure.

Two workers Arshad (30) and Tauhid (20) were declared dead at GTB Hospital while another worker Rehan (22) is critical and is being treated. Rescue operation is currently underway.North East DCP Joy Tirkey assured legal and further investigation on the entire episode.