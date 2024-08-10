Delhi Building Collapse: Many Feared Trapped As Building Collapses in Mahendru Enclave of Model Town Area
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: August 10, 2024 04:06 PM2024-08-10T16:06:25+5:302024-08-10T16:06:49+5:30
Several were feared trapped under debris after a building in Delhi's Model Town Area collapsed on Saturday, August 10. ...
Several were feared trapped under debris after a building in Delhi's Model Town Area collapsed on Saturday, August 10. According to the report by news agency ANI, a call was received to the Delhi Fire Services on Saturday that a building has collapsed in Mahendru Enclave.
Delhi | A call for building collapse was received in the Mahendru Enclave of Model Town area. Some people feared trapped. Details awaited: Delhi Fire Services— ANI (@ANI) August 10, 2024
More details awaited.Open in app