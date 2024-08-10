Delhi Building Collapse: Many Feared Trapped As Building Collapses in Mahendru Enclave of Model Town Area

By Lokmat English Desk | Published: August 10, 2024 04:06 PM2024-08-10T16:06:25+5:302024-08-10T16:06:49+5:30

Several were feared trapped under debris after a building in Delhi's Model Town Area collapsed on Saturday, August 10. ...

Several were feared trapped under debris after a building in Delhi's Model Town Area collapsed on Saturday, August 10. According to the report by news agency ANI, a call was received to the Delhi Fire Services on Saturday that a building has collapsed in Mahendru Enclave.

More details awaited.

