Delhi Building Collapse: One Dead as Dilapidated Structure Crashes Down at 2 AM in Azad Market

A tragic incident unfolded in North Delhi’s Azad Market early Friday morning when a three-storey building collapsed around 2 AM, leading to the death of one individual. The deceased has been identified as 46-year-old Manoj Kumar, a resident of Uttar Pradesh. Eyewitnesses reported a loud crash that sent panic through the neighborhood. Initial reports suggest the building was decades old and structurally weak, raising concerns about the safety of similar structures in the vicinity. The collapse also caused significant damage to a truck parked outside the buildings. Shops that operated from the ground floors were also impacted.

Responding swiftly to the emergency, teams from the police, fire department, and the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) arrived at the site and began rescue operations. Officials have confirmed that more people may still be trapped under the debris, and efforts are underway to clear the rubble safely and efficiently.

This incident comes just days after heavy rainfall lashed Delhi-NCR, causing severe waterlogging and exposing vulnerabilities in the city’s infrastructure. Monsoon-related building collapses have become a recurring issue in the capital, especially involving older, dilapidated constructions. Authorities have urged residents and shop owners in similarly aged structures to be alert, as weather conditions remain unpredictable. The area continues to be cordoned off as search and rescue efforts progress.