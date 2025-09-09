Delhi Building Collapse: Several Injured After Four-Storey Building Collapses in Punjabi Basti

Several people were injured after a four-storey building collapsed in Delhi's Punjabi Basti area in the early hours of Tuesday, September 9. According to information, fourteen people were rescued from the debris of a collapsed building situated under the Sabzi Mandi police station limits.

The injured people were admitted to the nearby hospital. The seriousness of their injury is ascertained at the moment. Several vehicles, including two-wheelers and cars, were buried under debris. After receiving the information, the rescue team, including Delhi Fire Services, local police and ambulance, rushed to the spot and continued the rescue and relief work at the site.

Visuals From Collpase Site

Delhi: A four-storey building collapsed in Punjabi Basti under Sabzi Mandi police station limits. Fourteen people were rescued from a nearby building, some of them injured and hospitalized. Several vehicles were buried under the debris. Fire, police, and rescue teams are… pic.twitter.com/23BCTDrUGU — IANS (@ians_india) September 9, 2025

Also Read | Delhi AC Blast: 5 Injured in AC Compressor Explosion at Food Outlet in Yamuna Vihar.

The eyewitness told the news agency IANS that the collapse occurred at around 2.50 am. He said several times has been reported that the pillars are weak. Another eyewitness said that cases had been registered and complaints were filed as their pillars were weak. She said several were trapped during the collapse.