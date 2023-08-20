Delhi: Burglars target plastic factory godown in Alipur, 1 arrested

New Delhi, Aug 20 Four armed burglars on Sunday targeted a godown of a plastic factory and robbed materials valued in lakhs after brutally thrashing and tying up the security guard in Alipur area of Delhi.

Police has arrested one burglar identified as Mukesh while raids are on to arrest others.

The police said that they got a call a godown being targeted by the armed burglars.

Police said that the guard of the godown works as a crane operator and while on night duty sleeps inside the godown premises.

“At around 3 a.m, when he was sleeping with his door open, four unknown persons entered his room and started beating him. They then forced him to sit down. While one of them kept watch over him, the other persons brought their pickup vehicle inside the godown premises. They cut the locks of the shutter of the godown, and loaded raw material packets in their pickup vehicle and fled," said the police.

The police said that they lodged an FIR in this regard under sections 392, 394, 457, 342 and 34 of IPC.

“All the four robbers have been identified. They all are residents of village Karora, Bulandshahar (UP). Mukesh was held following a tip off,” said the official.

Police said further investigation into the matter is on-going.

--IANS

