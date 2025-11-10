Delhi: Car Explodes Near Red Fort Metro Station, Triggers Fire; Several Vehicles Damaged (VIDEO)

Delhi Blast News: A powerful blast near the Red Fort shook the area on Monday, November 10, 2025. The explosion occurred in a car parked outside gate number one of Red Fort metro station. The vehicle caught fire, and three other cars nearby were completely destroyed. Preliminary reports say one person has died and two to three others have been injured.

Delhi: A parked car near Gate 1 of Lal Quila Metro Station exploded, causing fires in three nearby vehicles. The fire department received the alert following blast-like sounds and has deployed seven fire trucks. Further details awaited.



Ten fire engines rushed to the spot after the blast, and the fire was brought under control. The area was crowded at the time of the explosion. Police evacuated the area and increased security around the metro station.

Delhi police have sealed the area, and bomb disposal and forensic teams have reached the site. The incident has created fear among residents in the surrounding area.