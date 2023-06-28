Delhi: Chhattisgarh Congress leaders hold meeting with senior party leaders, Kharge raises 'Garhbo Nava Chhattisgarh' slogan

New Delhi [India], June 28, : Chhattisgarh Congress leaders held a meeting with senior party leaders at the AICC office in Delhi ahead of the state assembly election to be held later this year.

Senior party leaders like Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi, KC Venugopal were present at the meeting.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge raised the slogan 'Garhbo Nava Chhattisgarh' which means (Will build new Chhattisgarh). He said that this was not just a slogan for the Congress, it was a goal for Chhattisgarh's progress and social justice.

Taking to Twitter Mallikarjun Kharge said, "This is not just a slogan for us, it is a goal for Chhattisgarh's progress and social justice. His unwavering faith in the people of Chhattisgarh and the Congress party will continue to propel the continuous stream of development forward. We will work together and keep bringing change in the lives of the people of Chhattisgarh."

