Delhi: CISF intercepts 3 persons at IGI airport; seizes foreign currency worth over Rs 50 lakh

Officials of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) on Friday intercepted three passengers at Indira Gandhi International Airport, Delhi and seized foreign currency notes valued at over Rs 50 lakh from their possession, officials said.

The foreign currency (UAE Dirham and USD Dollars) were concealed inside baggage, CISF said.

On Friday evening, CISF surveillance and intelligence staff noticed suspicious activities of a passenger later identified as Sandeep Verma, at the check-in area near 'H' row, who was supposed to travel to Dubai by Indigo Airlines Flight," officials said in a statement.

The statement added that owing to suspicion, Sandeep was diverted to random checking point for thorough checking of his baggage. On checking of his bag through X-BIS machine, a doubtful image was noticed.

Thereafter, the passenger was allowed to complete the check-in formalities and was kept under close watch through physical and electronic measures. After clearing the Check-in process and Immigration formalities, the passenger was intercepted by CISF surveillance and intelligence staff and was brought to the departure Customs office.

Further, on examining the CCTV footage it was revealed that Sandeep entered inside the terminal building alongwith two co-passengers, who were later identified as Tushar Malhotra and Chahat Garg. They too were intercepted by CISF staff and brought to departure Customs office.

"On thorough checking of all three passengers' baggage in the presence of customs officials, 1,00,500 UAE Dirham and USD 33,800 worth approximately Rs 50.5 lakh were detected which were concealed inside the baggage," officials added in the statement.

CISF further said that during enquiry failing to provide details of the foreign currency, the passengers and seized currency notes were handed over to Customs officials for further action in the matter.

Further information is awaited.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor