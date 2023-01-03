Delhi CM announces Rs 10 lakh compensation for Kanjhawala victim's family

New Delhi, Jan 3 Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday announced Rs 10 lakh compensation for the family of the victim who died after being dragged by a car for several kilometres in Delhi.

After talking to the victim's mother, Kejriwal also announced to bear the cost of her treatment.

"Spoke to victim's mother, will get justice for the daughter. Will field the biggest lawyer. Her mother does not keep well, will get her treated for illness. Also, will give a compensation of ten lakh rupees to the victim's family. The government is with the victim's family. If there is any need in future also, we will fulfill," Kejriwal tweeted in Hindi.

The Chief Minister has also directed the Prosecution Department to ensure that Delhi's best criminal lawyer is provided to the victim's family so that even if there are some "shortcomings" of the police, they can be overcome.

Meanwhile, the AAP has claimed that police have "weakened" the FIR and even "delayed" it by 15 hours and the post-mortem by 36 hours.

"Delhi LG and Delhi Police are leaving no stone unturned in protecting the perpetrators of Kanjhawala because they are BJP leaders. It seems that the entire police department from top to bottom is trying to save the accused despite the gruesomeness of the crime," alleged AAP leader Atishi.

The victim, Anjali Singh, was dragged by a Baleno car, occupied by five men, from Sultanpuri to Kanjhawala in Outer Delhi, on Sunday.

