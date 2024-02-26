Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, AAP Leaders Visit Rajghat To Mark One Year of Manish Sisodia’s Arrest

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, accompanied by AAP MLAs and ministers, visited Rajghat on Monday to mark the one-year anniversary of former Deputy CM Manish Sisodia's arrest. Sisodia was apprehended by the Central Bureau of Investigation on February 26, and subsequently by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with the excise policy case.

Addressing Sisodia's arrest, CM Kejriwal criticized the Central Government, alleging the case to be baseless, stating, "Today marks one year since his arrest, yet the Government has failed to produce any evidence in court... This is a false case."

Kejriwal highlighted Sisodia's contributions to education, emphasizing his role in providing hope and opportunities to underprivileged children. He condemned the framing of Sisodia in a false case despite his dedication to truth and public service. Kejriwal asserted, "He is an inspiration for us. If he had joined the BJP, all charges would have been dropped. But he chose to uphold the truth."

Regarding his skipping of the Enforcement Directorate's seventh summon, Kejriwal accused the agency of attempting to disrupt the INDIA alliance. He questioned the necessity of daily summons when the matter is already sub judice. Kejriwal affirmed the AAP's commitment to the alliance and criticized the Modi government for alleged coercion tactics.

On February 22, the Enforcement Directorate issued the seventh summons to CM Arvind Kejriwal. AAP responded, reiterating the matter's pending status in court and urging the ED to await the court's decision before issuing further summons. AAP emphasized their dedication to the INDIA alliance and criticized the ED's repeated summons as undue pressure.

Previously, on February 14, the ED had issued the sixth summon to CM Kejriwal, requesting his appearance on February 19, which he did not comply with.