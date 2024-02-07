Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal Claims ED Raids Found Nothing After 16 Hours, Calls It "Hooliganism"

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday alleged that a 16-hour raid by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) at his personal assistant's residence yielded nothing, calling it political malice and sheer hooliganism.

Kejriwal, also the national convener of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), alleged that the ED conducted similar searches at the residences of AAP leaders Manish Sisodia, Satyendar Jain, and Sanjay Singh, yet came up empty-handed.

मेरे PA के घर आज 16 घंटे ED के 23 अफ़सरों ने रेड की। गहन छानबीन के बाद उन्हें कुछ नहीं मिला। एक पैसा नहीं मिला, कोई ज्वैलरी नहीं या किसी प्रकार की कोई संपत्ति नहीं, कोई काग़ज़ नहीं



My PA's house was raided by 23 ED officers for 16 hours. After a thorough investigation, they found nothing. Not a single penny was found, no jewelery or any property of any kind, no papers," Kejriwal said in the post on 'X' in Hindi. He claimed that the probe agency had also carried out raids at the homes of AAP leaders Sisodia, Singh and Jain but nothing was found.

The chief minister asked whether the ED can enter anyone's house without any reason. Is this not sheer hooliganism? It is clear that all these raids and arrests are being done only out of political malice, to harass us, to crush the Aam Aadmi Party. It's been two years since they started investigating. Not a single new penny or any evidence has been found, he said. The country is run by law and the Constitution, it is not anyone's inheritance, Kejriwal said.

The ED's operation was part of an ongoing probe into allegations of kickbacks amounting to approximately Rs 21 crore involving irregularities in a Delhi Jal Board (DJB) contract, official sources revealed.