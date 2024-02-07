Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal Has Been Ordered To Appear in Court on February 17 in Money Laundering Case

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has been summoned by the Delhi Rouse Avenue Court on February 17, following a complaint lodged by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) regarding his alleged non-compliance with ED orders. The court, during Wednesday's hearing, considered the complaint filed by the ED, which accused Kejriwal of failing to respond to multiple summons in connection with an ongoing probe related to the Delhi Liquor Excise policy for the year 2021-22.

According to reports, Kejriwal has notably abstained from attending five consecutive summons issued by the ED on November 2, 2023, December 22, 2023, January 3, 2024, January 18, and February 2. The repeated non-compliance has prompted legal action, leading to the summoning of the Chief Minister.



