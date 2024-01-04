Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal to embark on 3-day Gujarat tour ahead of Lok Sabha polls

Gandhinagar, Jan 4 In a strategic move ahead of the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who has the ED breathing down his neck, is set to embark upon a three-day tour of Gujarat on January 6.

As per the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), this tour is a significant step in the party's campaign efforts for the Lok Sabha polls.

During his visit, the Delhi Chief Minister is expected to engage in a series of public meetings, addressing both the general populace and dedicated party workers.

These interactions aim to bolster the AAP's presence and support in the state, as the party gears up for the national polls.

A key highlight of Kejriwal's tour is anticipated to be his meeting with the currently imprisoned AAP leader Chaitar Vasava. The details of this meeting, however, are yet to be disclosed.

This tour gains additional significance after recent allegations by AAP leaders who have expressed concerns about the Enforcement Directorate possibly arresting Kejriwal in connection with a money laundering case linked to the excise policy.

This tour, therefore, is not only a campaign strategy but also comes at a time when the party is facing heightened scrutiny and challenges on the national stage.

