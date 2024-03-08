Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal To Launch Lok Sabha Campaign From Delhi HQ Today

Arvind Kejriwal, the convener of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Chief Minister of Delhi, will kickstart the party's Lok Sabha poll campaign alongside his Punjab counterpart, Bhagwant Mann, on Friday. The campaign launch event will take place at the party headquarters on DDU Marg, where both leaders will be joined by other AAP leaders and workers. The event is scheduled to commence at noon, as confirmed by a member of the party.

The AAP will be contesting the general election in collaboration with its INDIA bloc partner, the Congress, under a seat-sharing arrangement in Delhi, Gujarat, and Haryana. However, in Punjab, both parties have decided to independently contest the Lok Sabha polls.

The AAP will contest four of the seven Lok Sabha seats in Delhi and Congress will field its candidates on the remaining three. The party has also received two constituencies - Bharuch, Jamnagar – in Gujarat and Kurukshetra in Haryana under the seat-sharing deal with Congress. Separately, AAP has also declared its candidates from Guwahati, Dibrugarh and Sonitpur Lok Sabha constituencies in Assam.