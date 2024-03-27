Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal’s Health Deteriorates Blood Sugar Fluctuates in ED Custody

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who has diabetes, reportedly experienced fluctuating blood sugar levels and deteriorating health while in Enforcement Directorate custody, according to AAP sources. At one point, his blood sugar dropped to 46 Mg, which doctors deemed "very dangerous."

Earlier in the day, the chief minister's wife Sunita Kejriwal said in a digital briefing that she had met him in ED custody and his sugar level was fluctuating. She appealed people to pray for his health.

Arvind Kejriwal was detained by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) last week regarding a money laundering case associated with the defunct Delhi excise policy. He remains in ED custody until March 28th.