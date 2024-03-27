'He Will Provide Proofs in 'So-Called Scam Case': Arvind Kejriwal's Wife Makes Big Claim in Excise Policy Scam

Arvind Kejriwal will make a big revelation in the alleged Delhi liquor policy scam that has roiled the Aam Aadmi Party and led to the Chief Minister's arrest just weeks before the election, his wife Sunita Kejriwal said Wednesday morning. " Do they want to destroy Delhi? Do they want the people to keep suffering? Arvind Kejriwal is very pained by this... In the so-called liquor scam, ED has conducted more than 250 raids. They are searching for the money of this so-called scam. They have found nothing yet... Arvind Kejriwal has said that he will reveal everything in the court on March 28. He will reveal where the money of the liquor scam is... He will also provide proof," Sunita said in the virtual address. Kejriwal is in the custody of Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the connection with Delhi Liquor Policy case. He was arrested by ED on March 21 and his ED remand is till March 28.



She said that the CM has diabetes, and his “sugar levels are not in range”, but his determination for the national capital is strong.Giving Kejriwal’s message to Delhi, Sunita said in Hindi, “Unhone ne kaha hai mera shareer jail mein hai, lekin aatma aap sabke beech. Aankhein band karo aur mujhe apne aas paas mehsoos karo.” The statement loosely translates to: “Kejriwal has said that my body may be in jail but my soul is among the people. Close your eyes and feel my presence.”Kejriwal’s petition seeking immediate release on account of the arrest and the subsequent remand to ED being “illegal” is being heard by Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma of the Delhi High Court.

On Tuesday, two days days after his first order, Delhi chief minister Kejriwal issued a new order from ED custody to Health Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj to address shortage of medicines and diagnostic tests at mohalla clinics and hospitals in the city. “Irrespective of whether he is in or out, whenever an underprivileged person goes to a government hospital to get medicines, he/she should get it. A middle class person can buy medicines, but lakhs of underprivileged families in Delhi are completely dependent on government hospitals and Mohalla clinics for medicines. Some of these medicines need to be taken lifelong,” Bharadwaj, in charge of health portfolio, said at a press meeting. The AAP took to the streets on Tuesday over the arrest of Arvind Kejriwal with its leaders and workers trying to march towards the prime minister’s residence before being stopped while the BJP held counter protests demanding the Delhi chief minister’s resignation.