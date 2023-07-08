Delhi CM Kejriwal interacts with govt school students, felicitates them for cracking IIT-JEE, NEET exams

New Delhi [India], July 8 : Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday interacted with the students of government schools of Delhi who cracked the IIT-JEE and NEET examinations in an event held at the Thyagaraj stadium.

During the event, Delhi CM felicitated the toppers and congratulated all the students who had cracked the prestigious examinations.

Impressively, a total of 1391 students studying in Delhi government schools have cleared the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET), while 730 students have excelled in the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Mains, and 106 students have achieved success in the JEE Advanced examination.

Acknowledging the exceptional accomplishments of these talented students, CM Arvind Kejriwal stated that these children are the future of the country, and they will bring laurels to Delhi and the nation with their extraordinary talent. Reflecting on his vision for education, he expressed his aspirations saying that he wishes to provide the same level of education to all the children of this country that this country has provided to him.

Highlighting the significant progress made in Delhi's government schools, Arvind Kejriwal emphasised the government's understanding of the importance of education. He also shared a personal anecdote, revealing his choice to stay in India after completing his studies at the prestigious Indian Institute of Technology (IIT).

Addressing the gathering that consisted of government school teachers and principals, students and their family members, Arvind Kejriwal said, "When we formed the government in Delhi eight years ago, we were all new to politics. Some of us had come here after working at an NGO that worked in the slums of the city. Our vision at the time was to provide good quality education to all the children in Delhi. It could be the children from rich or poor families, but we wanted everyone to get the best education in the country. This is because we were clear that without good quality education for our children, we can never become a developed nation."

He continued, "We were all ordinary citizens from middle-class backgrounds who never even imagined entering politics. But it was with the grace of God and the love and support of the citizens of Delhi that we went on to form the government here eight years ago."

Arvind Kejriwal said that it was not easy to carry out such a transformation in the field of education, but it was also not impossible. "Immediately after forming the government in Delhi, we began to work to improve the schools in the city. The work was not an easy one. But it was not impossible as well. Now, eight years later, to see Thyagaraj stadium filled up like this is very satisfying, as it highlights the success story of the government in this area. Today, so many classmates, parents and their teachers celebrate our students' success. This is extremely satisfying," he said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor