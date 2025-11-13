Delhi CM relaxes norms for compassionate employment to kin of 1984 riot victims

New Delhi, Nov 13 In a Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, the Delhi government approved a policy to provide compassionate employment to the dependents of victims who lost their lives in the 1984 anti-Sikh riots, an official said on Thursday.

“Our government is determined to ensure that no eligible family faces further delays.

This decision by the Delhi government is aimed at the economic rehabilitation of Sikh families who have been awaiting justice and help for over four decades.

Announcing details of the Cabinet decision taken on Wednesday, CM Gupta said that the new policy marks a concrete step towards expediting long-pending cases of employment assistance that remained unresolved since the Cabinet decision of 2007.

She said that for the past 18 years, this process could not be completed due to various administrative reasons.

“To end this prolonged delay, the government has now introduced a clear, structured, and time-bound policy to ensure that eligible families receive employment assistance promptly, leaving no rightful claimant deprived, she said.

According to the Chief Minister, a key feature of the new policy is that dependents of victims who are now above 50 years of age and unable to take up employment will have the option to nominate a member of the next generation, such as a son, daughter, daughter-in-law, or son-in-law for the job.

This provision ensures that the benefit of employment genuinely reaches the family and that the intended purpose of assistance is effectively fulfilled.

“The clause has been introduced in recognition of the fact that many eligible dependents have now grown elderly,” she said.

The Chief Minister said that necessary relaxations in age and educational qualifications have also been incorporated in the policy.

All provisions will comply with the directions of the Hon’ble Delhi High Court and the prescribed legal framework. Additionally, a transparent and well-defined mechanism has been established for verification, grievance redressal, and departmental allocation to ensure that the process of appointments is fair, accountable, and efficient, she said.

The Chief Minister emphasised that this decision reflects the Delhi government’s deep empathy for the victim families and its unwavering commitment to their dignity, justice, and economic rehabilitation.

