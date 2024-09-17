Delhi CM to Be Announced Today at 12 PM After Legislative Party Meeting, Says AAP

New Delhi Chief Minister and replacement of Aam Aadmi Party leader Arvind Kejriwal will be announced at the legislative party meeting at 12 PM on Tuesday, September 17, said party sources. The meeting will be held at the Chief Minister's residence at 11 am.

This comes as Arvind Kejriwal is set to resign from the post of Delhi Chief Minister today. He will meet Lieutenant Governor (LG) VK Saxena at 4:30 pm today to submit his resignation.

Who Will Replace Kejriwal As Next Delhi CM?

There is no prominent name has been given by the AAP in this regard; some sources suggest Atishi might be chosen as a replacement for Arvind Kejriwal as the next Delhi CM. “Nothing is decided as yet. However, there is speculation that AAP may project some Dalit or Muslim legislator to hold the chief minister's post in view of the assembly polls,” AAP sources told news agency PTI.

AAP leader and Delhi Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj said it doesn't matter who sits on the chair of Delhi CM. He said One of us will sit on the chair until the elections take place. It will be similar to the way Bharat ruled in the absence of Lord Ram.

"It does not matter who sits on the CM chair because the mandate was for Arvind Kejriwal. The public chose Arvind Kejriwal. He has said that he will not sit on the CM chair until the people ask again but the chair belongs to Arvind Kejriwal for these and the next 5 years... One of us will sit on the chair until the elections take place. It will be similar to the way Bharat ruled in the absence of Lord Ram... There will be a discussion with the MLAs today and the name may be decided in it," Bharadwaj said while speaking news agency ANI.