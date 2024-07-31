Delhi Coaching Centre Deaths: AAP Govt To Bring Law To Regulate Coaching Centres’ Infrastructure, Fees, Says Atishi

The Delhi government will bring a law to regulate coaching centres in the city, cabinet minister Atishi said on Wednesday, days after three IAS aspirants drowned in the flooded basement of an institute in Old Rajinder Nagar.

Addressing a press conference, the minister said the government will constitute a committee comprising government officials and students from different coaching hubs to frame the law.

"The law will have provisions for infrastructure, qualification of teachers, fee regulation and preventing misleading advertisements. Public feedback will also be sought," she said.

"Interim inquiry report has come and by MCD also a preliminary report has been submitted. 2 key things that came to light regarding the coaching centre incident, were, the drain which is the reason for the waterlogging in that area, it was encroached upon by all the coaching centres there because of which water was not going down the drain," said Atishi.

"The other thing is, the way coaching centres were running classes in the basement and libraries were set up, was 100% illegal...the Junior Engineer who was responsible for the drain there and to ensure there was no encroachment happening, that Junior Engineer was permanently terminated from MCD. The Assistant Engineer was suspended...magisterial report will come in 6 days and those who will be found responsible, strict action will be taken against them...the coaching centres which had encroached upon drains, those illegal encroachments have been bulldozed...the coaching centres that are running classes in the basement and set up libraries, strict action is being taken against them since last 3 days," she added.

Delhi Mayor Shelly Oberoi said, "We will listen to the demands of the students, we will hold a meeting with them soon and after that, we will pass that regulation in the Delhi Assembly."