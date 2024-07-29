Delhi Coaching Centre Deaths: MCD Begins ‘Bulldozer Action’ Against Encroachment, Suspends Officials (Watch Videos)

A day after the tragedy of three IAS aspirants were killed when the basement of the coaching centre was overflooded with rain waters, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has begun 'bulldozer action' to remove illegal encroachments in the Old Rajendra Nagar area in the National Capital on Monday, July 29.

Also, Delhi Municipal Corporation Commissioner Ashwani Kumar has terminated the local Junior Engineer and suspended the Assistant Engineer after the incident.

#WATCH | Action against alleged encroachment being taken in Delhi's Old Rajinder Nagar, where 3 students died due to drowning at an IAS coaching institute on 27th July; Officials from local administration and Police present pic.twitter.com/pSHyKXz4DE — ANI (@ANI) July 29, 2024

The MCD sealed the basements of 13 coaching centres in Karol Bagh on Sunday for violating building bylaws amid protests by students. Mayor Shelly Oberoi has directed strict action against coaching centres operating illegally in basements.

Three students died after the basement of the building housing a centre for coaching IAS aspirants in Delhi's Old Rajinder Nagar was flooded following rains. The students complained that biometric access was mandated to enter libraries, which were located mostly in basements.

#WATCH | A student, Sahil says, "We have been sitting here for the last two days but none of the MCD officials came to meet us... We submitted our demands to the DCP, yesterday - seeking information about those who are deceased, those who are admitted to hospitals, copies of FIR,… https://t.co/3Y29K35rdypic.twitter.com/jZCVoYJvEg — ANI (@ANI) July 29, 2024

The student protests continued in the early hours of Monday also in Karol Bagh, raising various demands, including action against coaching centres and owners running libraries in basements, a rent regulation bill or code of rent regulation to control irrational rent and brokerage, and an insurance cover or grievance redressal mechanism for students.

The Delhi Police have arrested the owner and coordinator of the coaching centre in connection with the incident. They have been booked for culpable homicide, among other charges. Mortal remains of Nivin Dalwin, the UPSC aspirant who died due to drowning at an IAS coaching institute, handed over to his family at Delhi's RML hospital.