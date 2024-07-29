Delhi Coaching Centre Incident: Security Beefed Up As Students Protest in Old Rajinder Nagar

Security has been beefed up in the Old Rajinder Nagar area as civil service aspirants stage a protest over the deaths of three students, who drowned in their institute's basement following heavy rains. The demonstrators, gathered outside Rau's IAS Study Circle, are calling for justice for the victims who died on Saturday.

"We have deployed paramilitary forces and police in the area to maintain law and order," a senior police officer said. Three civil services aspirants died after the basement of Rau's IAS Study Circle was inundated due to heavy rains on Saturday.

A large-scale protest erupted on Sunday, with students blocking both carriageways of Pusa Road near the Karol Bagh Metro Station by staging a sit-in.

"We request all to maintain law and order. The Pusa Road is an important road with many hospitals in the vicinity. We have barricaded the area and deployed additional force to maintain peace. We will ensure that no one is disturbed due to the protest," said the officer.

