Delhi Cong chief hints at second list soon, slams AAP govt for ‘taking people for a ride’

New Delhi, Dec 24 Congress party held a meeting of its Central Election Committee (CEE) on Tuesday to finalise the names of candidates for upcoming Delhi Assembly elections, slated for early next year. According to reports, the party is understood to have finalised 35 more nominees and may announce the names soon.

Emerging out of the meeting, Delhi Congress chief Devendra Yadav told IANS that a detailed assessment of the prospective candidates and their winnability factor was done in the meeting.

“Many names have been finalised while many others are being contemplated upon,” he said while refusing to divulge details on who will take on Delhi CM Atishi from Kalkaji constituency.

In its first list, Congress announced 21 candidates and fielded Sheila Dikshit’s son Sandeep Dikshit against former Delhi CM and AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal from the New Delhi constituency.

Delhi Congress committee President also lashed out at Arvind Kejriwal and AAP government and accused it of taking the Delhi-ites for a ride.

He said that Kejriwal was given multiple opportunity by the city residents but he failed them everytime.

Instead of capitalising on the Congress legacy and pushing the city on further growth path, he took it in reverse gear, he alleged.

“Kejriwal has repeatedly betrayed the people of Delhi. His policies are nothing more than a sham. Today, he is making tall promises of Rs 2,100 but the reality is that people haven’t even got Rs 1,000 as promised by AAP dispensation,” he said.

He claimed that this is not the case with Delhi, those in Punjab are also suffering because of its fake promises.

Till today, the people of Punjab are waiting for Rs 1,000 as it was promised by the AAP government.

He also hit out at the Bharatiya Janata Party for raking up Rohingya issue, just ahead of Delhi elections and asked how the state government could be held responsible for national security.

