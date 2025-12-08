Delhi continues to struggle with toxic air as AQI remains poor

New Delhi, Dec 8 Air quality in Delhi and the wider National Capital Region (NCR) continued to remain in the very poor range on Monday morning, extending the ongoing phase of hazardous pollution already gripping the region for several weeks.

The overall Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded at 318, showing a marginal rise compared to Sunday’s reading.

The city on Sunday witnessed slightly clearer skies and a minor improvement in air quality, offering residents brief relief from persistent smog. The real-time AQI stood at 277, a slight improvement from the previous day. Despite this, pollution levels remained significantly high. PM10 concentrations were measured at 263 µg/m³, while PM2.5 levels stood at 199 µg/m³.

Among Delhi’s monitoring stations, Bawana recorded the highest AQI level at 368 on Monday. Other stations, such as Anand Vihar and Pusa, also reported severely polluted air with readings above 350.

In adjoining NCR cities, Noida and Ghaziabad registered AQI levels of 333 and 325, respectively, placing them in the 'poor' category. Air quality was comparatively better in Gurugram and Faridabad, where readings were reported at 282 (poor) and 200 (moderate).

According to the Decision Support System for Air Quality Management, vehicular emissions continued to be the biggest contributor to Delhi’s pollution burden, accounting for nearly 16.5 per cent. Industrial units in and around the national capital contributed 8.1 per cent, while construction activities added 2.3 per cent. Household emissions, including heaters, generators and stoves, made up approximately 4 per cent.

Over the past week, Delhi’s air quality has fluctuated between 'poor' and 'very poor' levels. AQI values recorded include 279 on November 30, followed by 304, 372, 342, 304, 327, and 330 over the next six days, respectively.

In response, municipal authorities have stepped up mitigation measures, including regular water sprinkling along pollution-prone stretches such as the Mehrauli-Badarpur Road.

Residents continue to express concern about worsening conditions. A local resident told IANS, “The government needs to prioritise this issue, but citizens must also take responsibility. Much of the pollution is generated by our everyday activities -- from vehicles to equipment we use.”

