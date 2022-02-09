Delhi Court denies bail to accused in terror module case

New Delhi, Feb 9 A court here has refused to grant bail to an accused arrested by the Delhi police last year, in connection with the planning of suspected terrorist attacks in the country during festival season.

A bench of Additional Sessions Judge Dharmender Rana on Tuesday said the application for default bail is not maintainable, after noting that the order of September 9, 2021, for concluding probe has already been extended till February 11, 2022.

Accordingly, the bail application has been dismissed.

According to Delhi Police, accused Abu Bakar, arrested with a group of six, was closely coordinating across the border with the whole operation being orchestrated by Dawood Ibrahim's brother Anees Ibrahim.

Among the Pakistan-backed terror module two Zeeshan and Osama were trained in Pakistan.

During the course of the hearing, Advocate Sanawar Chaudhary, appearing for Bakar, argued that the accused is in Judicial Custody since September 14, 2021 and undertakes not to tamper with the evidence or intimidate any witnesses related to the present case.

Opposing this, Additional Public Prosecutor Irfan Ahmed, who appeared on behalf of Delhi Police said there is a deep-rooted conspiracy behind the terror module with its operatives in India to execute a series of terrorist attacks including Delhi to create instability in the country.

According to Delhi police, Including Mohd Abu Bakar, seven suspects Jaan Mohammad Shaikh, Osama, Moolchand, Zeeshan Qamar, and Mohd Amir Javed were arrested on September 14, 2021, by the Special Cell of Delhi Police, while Osama's uncle Humaid-ur-Rahman was arrested later from Prayagraj.

A total of 1.5 kg of RDX was recovered from the terrorists' possession when they were caught by the Special Cell. Sources said this amount of RDX was enough to cause large-scale destructions.

On September 18, Osama's uncle Humaid-ur-Rahman surrendered before the Uttar Pradesh Police in Prayagraj. It is alleged that Rahman was coordinating the entire terror network in India.

The group once they reached Muscat, Pakistan Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) took them to Gwadar port through the sea route to get them trained in making explosives and bombs.

Osama and Zeeshan Qamar were imparted the training of making bombs and IEDs and committing arson with the help of daily-use items. They were also trained in handling and use of small firearms and AK-47s.

During interrogation, it was revealed that Osama left for Muscat in April where he met Zeeshan. Over the next few days, after several short sea-journeys, changing boats several times, they were taken to the town Jioni near Gwadar port in Pakistan. They were received by one Pakistani who took them to a farmhouse in Thatta.

There were three Pakistani nationals in the farmhouse. Two of these, Jabbar and Hamza imparted training to them. Both of them were from the Pakistan Army as they wore military uniforms. The training lasted for almost 15 days and thereafter, they were taken back to Muscat through the same route.

Apart from Osama and Zeeshan, the other four arrested accused terrorists have been identified as Jaan Mohammad Shaikh, resident of Mumbai; the rest of the three were from Uttar Pradesh Moolchand, resident of Rae Bareli, Mohd Abu Bakar from Behraich and Mohd Amir Javed from Lucknow.

