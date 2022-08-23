Delhi court grants bail to Satyendar Jain's wife in money laundering case

New Delhi, Aug 23 A court here on Tuesday granted regular bail to Poonam Jain, wife of Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain, in connection with a money laundering case.

The Rouse Avenue Court in the city granted regular bail to Poonam Jain while the bail plea of other accused persons in the case Ankush and Vaibhav Jain will be heard on August 27. A detailed order is expected to be made available later in the day.

On August 6, the court granted interim bail to Poonam Jain noting that she was not arrested during the investigation.

The Enforcement Directorate has said it has enough evidence to prove that Jain and his family were involved in money laundering and they acquired assets disproportionate to their known sources of income to the tune of Rs 1,62,50,294.

The current case is predicated upon the one registered by the CBI in 2017. As per the allegations in the said FIR, Satyendar Jain, while posted and functioning as a Minister in the Delhi government, had acquired assets disproportionate to his known sources of income to the tune of Rs 1,62,50,294 during the period from February 14, 2015 to May 31, 2017 with the help of other persons and his family members, namely his wife Poonam Jain, Ajit Prasad Jain, Sunil Kumar Jain, Vaibhav Jain and Ankush Jain.

Jain, whose bail has been denied in various hearings since May 31, is in judicial custody.

The CBI has accused Jain, his wife and others of offences under the Prevention of Corruption Act. On March 31, the ED provisionally attached immovable properties worth Rs 4.81 crore belonging to companies beneficially owned and controlled by the minister.

On June 6, the ED conducted raids at multiple locations belonging to Jain, his wife and his accomplices, who had either directly or indirectly assisted him or participated in the processes of money laundering. The recovery of Rs 2.85 crore in cash and 133 gold coins weighing 1.80 kg was made during the raid.

